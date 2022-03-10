Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office mourns the loss of one of its own

by Dylan Carter

Image credit: Umatilla County Sheriff's Office, Facebook

PENDLETON, Ore. — A 22-year staple of the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office, Communications Division Sergeant Scott Tassie, passed away earlier this week; sending shockwaves through Northeast Oregon law enforcement.

First hired as a Telecommunications Officer on June 1, 1999, Sgt. Tassie worked his way up the ladder in Umatilla County and built strong relationships along the way.

In their social media announcement, the UCSO offered the following comments on his commitment to their team and community:

Our hearts are breaking. We extend our deepest sympathies and love to his family. We thank them for generously sharing him with us for more than 22 years. For many of us at the Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Tassie was our mentor, our family, and our friend. He spent his career in the dispatch center taking care of others, including the public, first responders and co-workers. For some of you out there he was the calm voice on the other end of the 911 line sending assistance during your darkest day. For others, he was your lifeline when you called out on the radio for emergency assistance.

He earned his Basic Telecommunications and Emergency Medical Dispatch certification shortly after joining the team. Later, he obtained his Field Training and Evaluation Program certificate so that he could train young law enforcement officers.

Rest in peace, Sgt. Tassie.

