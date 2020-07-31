Umatilla County stay-at-home order reinstated by Governor Brown

Monica Petruzzelli

This map, provided by the Umatilla County Department of Health, depicts which areas in the county have the most cases. View: http://www.co.umatilla.or.us/health/covid_map/

UMATILLA COUNTY, Ore. – Governor Kate Brown has reinstated a stay-at-home order for residents in Umatilla County.

This means businesses – except for banks, grocery stores and pharmacies – will have to close once again, and restaurants will have to go back to takeout-only.

Umatilla County had been in Phase 2 of reopening but was put on a state ‘watch list’ after a surge in cases. The county reported 50 new positive cases on Thursday, bringing the total to 1,929 cases.

Also as of Thursday, 21 Umatilla County residents have died due to the virus. The latest COVID-19 death was a 78-year-old man who tested positive July 10 and died July 28 at Good Samaritan Health Care Center in Yakima, Washington.

Morrow County is also having their reopening status rolled back to in Phase 1.

The restrictions take effect Friday at noon and will be in place for at least 21 days. Brown said they will reevaluate the situation weekly.

After weeks of trying to control the rapid spread of COVID-19 in Umatilla and Morrow Counties, we need to take more serious action. Starting Friday at noon, Morrow County will go to Phase 1 and Umatilla County will go to Baseline/Stay Home. — Governor Kate Brown (@OregonGovBrown) July 31, 2020

“The virus has spread dramatically in Umatilla and Morrow Counties. If we don’t act immediately, the consequences could be dire. I am hopeful these changes help the community get control of the virus quickly,” Brown wrote in the statement. “My heart goes out to the families in Morrow County, Umatilla County, and the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation who have been impacted by this disease.”

Oregonians can call 211 with questions regarding COVID-19.

