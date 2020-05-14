Umatilla County to enter phase one of reopening on May 15

UMATILLA COUNTY, Ore. — Umatilla County has been approved to enter phase one of Gov. Kate Brown’s reopening plan on Friday, May 15.

Under phase one, restaurants and bars will be open for sit-down service with conditions that include physical distancing and parties or no more than 10 people. These establishments must close by 10 p.m.

Barbers, salons and massage businesses may reopen by appointment only.

Gyms may also open at limited capacity with physical distancing.

Gatherings of up to 25 people will be permitted.

On Thursday, Brown announced that 28 other counties have been approved to enter phase one on Friday.

