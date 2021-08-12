Umatilla National Forest continues to reopen in Oregon

PENDLETON, Ore. — Umatilla National Forest will continue to reopen as firefighters work to contain wildfires, according to a press release from the Forest Service with the United States Department of Agriculture.

Forest officials said starting Friday, August 13th, most of the forest land in Oregon will reopen, except for the areas closest to the wildfires currently burning (the Lick Creek, Green Ridge, and Elbow Creek Fires). Forest officials said the Umatilla National Forest lands are still closed in Washington State for Pomeroy and Walla Walla Ranger Districts and a part of Oregon’s Walla Walla Ranger District near the Elbow Creek Fire.

The map from the Forest Service shows the closures on the lands south and east, where Alder Creek meets Forest Service Road 62 extending to the Forest boundary.

“Public entry is prohibited in the areas identified in the closure, which includes lands, roads, trails, and recreational facilities. Visitors planning a trip to areas within the closure should cancel any plans for the next several weeks.” – Forest Service.

The press release from the Forest Service continues to remind visitors that the fire danger in the Umatilla National Forest is ‘still extreme’ and everyone visiting reopened areas must follow Phase C Public Use Restrictions. The Forest Service states the restrictions quoted below from their press release:

Campfires are prohibited on the Forest. Use liquid and bottle (propane) gas stoves only.

No internal combustion engine operation (including chainsaws), except for motorized vehicles. Electrical generators operated under the following conditions are allowed: in the center of an area at least 10 feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable material, or; when fully contained within a pickup truck bed that is empty of all flammable material, or; When a factory-installed in a recreational vehicle and the generator exhaust discharge is located in the center of an area at least 10 feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable material.

No off-road/off-trail vehicle travel on roads not cleared of standing grass or other flammable material. Vehicle travel is never permitted on currently closed forest service roads where access has been impeded or blocked by earthen berms, logs, boulders, barriers, barricades, or gates, or as otherwise identified in a closure order.

Smoking is allowed only in enclosed vehicles and buildings, developed recreation sites, or cleared areas.

Officials warn if you break the rules or violate closures or fire restrictions, you will possibly face the consequences:

A mandatory appearance in federal court

Punishments start at a Class B misdemeanor

Individual fines $5,000

Organization fines $10,000

Six months in prison

You can contact the Information Hotline for updates at (877) 958-9663.

Updates for the Blue Mountains: http://bluemountainfireinfo.blogspot.com/.

Updates for Umatilla National Forest: https://www.fs.usda.gov/umatilla.

