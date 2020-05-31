Uncle Sam’s Saloon closes after employee tests positive for COVID-19

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Uncle Sam’s Saloon announced that an employee has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The announcement was made on their Facebook page around noon on Sunday.

The post said that the business will close until all of their staff tests negative for the virus.

Uncle Sam’s Saloon is located on Gage Blvd. in Kennewick, near the Columbia Center Mall.

“Thank you for all who have supported us,” the post said.

