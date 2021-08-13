Unhealthy air quality and extreme heat Friday, a hot and hazy weekend ahead.-Briana

An Excessive Heat Warning and Air Quality Alert in place Friday. Very smoky conditions, with morning temperatures ranging from 60s to 80s. Hot once again Friday afternoon. Triple digit heat is expected to continue through the weekend. The smoke in the air may hamper some of the day time heating if the sun can’t reach the surface. However, it may also aid in trapping a lot of the day time heating…leading to the unhealthy air quality. Please use caution when participating in outside activities today and this weekend. The heat/smoke combo can become dangerous during outdoor physical activity during the day time hours.



EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IS IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY



* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to

103-110 possible.

* WHERE…Portions of central, south central and southeast

Washington and north central and northeast Oregon.

* WHEN…Now through Saturday evening.

* IMPACTS…Extreme heat will significantly increase the

potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those

working or participating in outdoor activities.

