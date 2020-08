‘Unidentified substance’ later determined to be iodine solution prompts take-cover at Hanford Site

HANFORD, Wash. — A precautionary take-cover was declared Thursday afternoon when a 1-gallon container of an unidentified substance was found in the 300 area of the Hanford Site, said Department of Energy spokesperson Bruce Drake.

Just after 5 p.m., Drake confirmed that the substance was identified as iodine solution and the take-cover has been lifted.