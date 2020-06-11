UniFirst donates 10,000 face masks for small businesses

KENNEWICK, Wash. — On Wednesday, UniFirst Corporation partnered with the Tri-City Chamber of Commerce to donate 10,000 face masks for local small businesses preparing to reopen under Phase 2.

This is the start of the Tri-Cities Open and Safe Coalition which will be supporting small businesses.

The Tri-City Chamber of Commerce is also starting a donation drive for small businesses in need of PPE and other resources.

“We’re hoping to collect more face masks, thermometers, gloves, and hand sanitizer,” said President and CEO of the Tri-City Chamber of Commerce, Lori Mattson.

Donations will be taken Monday June 15, and Tuesday June 16, from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

They will be distributing the donations to business owners June 22, and 23, from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m., at the Tri-Cities Business and Visitor Center in Kennewick.

