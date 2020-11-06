Union Gap business offering free car washes to all service members on Veterans Day

UNION GAP, Wash. — Military veterans and current service members can get a free car wash on Veterans Day.

Splash Express Car Wash is offering the deal as part of the Grace For Vets program on Wednesday, Nov. 11 from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

More than 3,600 car washes across the country and internationally participate annually in the Grace For Vets program, and more than 300,000 free washes were given by participating car washes in 2019.

Splash Express Car Wash is located next to Costco, Winco and Lowe’s Home Improvement off Valley Mall Blvd. in Union Gap. For more information, call Splash Express Car Wash at (509) 952-7150.