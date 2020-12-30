Union Gap Costco cases spike to 145 after less than a week of outbreak announcement

Shelby Schumacher by Shelby Schumacher

AP FILE Costco Wholesale Club was one of the first major retailers to require face coverings for customers at all of its stores. The policy went into effect in early May. Click here for more information.

UNION GAP, Wash. — Coronavirus cases continue to rise at Costco, according to the Yakima Health District.

The Union Gap location now has a total of 145 positive employee cases as officials continue to investigate the outbreak. This comes just five days after the district announced that 68 employees had tested positive.

“Identifying positive cases, protecting the public, and working to contain the outbreak are the health district’s top priorities. Our goal, even outside of COVID-19, has always been to work with our local businesses to educate and ensure that we are all doing everything we can to keep each other healthy,” YHD Executive Director said.

All positive cases are currently isolating in order to stem the spread. Despite this, case numbers are expected to rise as the location continues to test sitewide.

In a statement on Dec. 29, YHD believes there is evidence to support a superspreader event, where multiple people are infected at the same time.

As of right now, the site will remain open to customers as long as safety guidelines are followed.

“Weekly sitewide testing will ensure that any new cases that occur, will be promptly identified, and those staff members will also be directed to isolate and quarantine. This, in addition to ensuring that Costco, and its shoppers, continue to follow the proper COVID-19 safety precautions, will mitigate the risk for potential COVID-19 infection,” Interim Health Officer Dr. Larry Jecha said.

COPYRIGHT 2019 BY KAPP-KVEW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.