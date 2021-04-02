Union Gap fire victims have been identified by Yakima coroners

Credit: KAPP-KVEW The Union Gap Police Department is investigating a suspicious fire that claimed the lives of two people over the weekend.

UNION GAP, Wash. — Two men who died in a suspicious fire that’s being investigated as a homicide were identified by Yakima County Coroners on Friday.

According to Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice, the victims were 66-year-old Roger Harrington and 32-year-old Tyler Aalbu. Each of the victims is said to have passed away due to smoke inhalation, per Curtice. Their bodies were reportedly recovered from the rubble of the building once flames were finally extinguished.

First responders were called to the scene of the crime just before 3:00 a.m. on Sunday, March 28, 2021 for a structure fire at a two-story home near S 5th Ave and W Walla Walla St in Union Gap.

Police told KAPP-KVEW’s Emily Goodell that several individuals, including the homeowner, were able to escape the house safely before it was destroyed by the flames. One of the occupants who escaped the home was brought to a local hospital for treatment and has since been released.

The suspicious nature of the fire is leading local law enforcement to believe there was foul play involved. Therefore, Union Gap police and detectives are investigating this fire as a homicide.

This is an ongoing investigation from the Union Gap Police Department. If you or someone you know may have more information about this case, local authorities urge you to call in at 509-248-0430.

