Union Gap hotel shooting victim rushed to hospital for surgery

UNION GAP, Wash. – A 52-year-old man is recovering after being shot in a hotel parking lot on Tuesday.

According to Lieutenant Stace McKinley with the Union Gap Police Department, around 6:45 p.m. officers were dispatched to the parking lot of the Quality Inn at 12 East Valley Mall Boulevard.

That’s where they found the victim with two gunshot wounds to his torso and lower hip.

Medics took him to the hospital where he was rushed to surgery.

Lieutenant McKinley said that hospital staff do expect him to survive.

Police believe the motive of the shooting may have been drug-related. The department isn’t releasing the names of the suspect or victim yet.

Yakima County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Casey Schilperoort tells KAPP-KVEW the suspect is being sought by the LEAD drug task force and the PNVOTF (Pacific NW Violent Offender Task Force).

Anyone with tips should direct them to the Union Gap Police Department.

