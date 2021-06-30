Union Gap motel destroyed by fire, displacing 15-20 people

Dylan Carter by Dylan Carter

UNION GAP, Wash. — A structure fire consumed the Sunset Motel in Yakima County, displacing occupants of seven separate rooms in the process.

According to a press release by the Yakima Fire Department (YFD), firefighters were called to the moral at 3401 Main St around 9:50 a.m. on Tuesday, June 29. When they arrived, fire crews assessed the scene and determined that it was a heavily involved attic fire that impacted all seven units of the building.

Firefighters quickly confirmed that all occupants evacuated the building and worked to put the fire out. They contained the spread of the fire to the seven-unit building, which is being considered a total loss.

RELATED: Finley truck fire spreads to vegetation along SR 397

Between 15 and 20 people were displaced as a result of the fire. The Red Cross was called to assist these families and individuals who were forced out of their lodging.

Yakima fire crews estimate that the Union Gap business suffered $300,000 in damages because of the fire.

An investigation by YFD firefighters determined that the source of the fire was a cigarette that was not disposed of properly.

One of the occupants suffered a cardiac event after the evacuation and was transported to Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital to be medically evaluated and treated.

RECENT NEWS HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP-KVEW NEWS STAFF:

RELATED: Union Gap fire victims have been identified by Yakima coroners

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.