Police identify second suspect in Yakima Valley Mall homicide

by Dylan Carter

Union Gap police are looking for Jonathan Edgar Navarro (L) and Henry N. Zuniga-Soriano (R) in connection with a shooting that killed an innocent bystander outside of Yakima Valley Mall on Aug. 22, 2021 (Image credit: Union Gap Police Department).

UNION GAP, Wash. — One day after revealing the prime suspect in a recent shooting that killed an innocent bystander outside of Yakima Valley Mall, police have revealed the identity of an accomplice.

According to a press release issued by the Union Gap Police Department on Wednesday evening, an arrest warrant has been issued for Henry N. Zuniga-Soriano of Zillah. He is being charged with Rendering Criminal Assistance to the first degree.

Zuniga-Soriano has been identified by police as a known street gang member. He is approx. 5-foot-9 and weighs around 230 lbs, per Union Gap PD. Like his accomplice, Zuniga-Soriano was last seen fleeing Yakima Valley Mall in a black BMW 328 sedan after the shooting on Sunday.

RELATED: Innocent bystander killed outside Yakima Valley Mall, suspect is at large

Anyone with details that may assist with the criminal investigation is urged to contact Union Gap Police at (509) 248-0430. You can also reach out to the Yakima County Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1 (800) 248-9980 to leave a tip.

A murder warrant for the arrest of 26-year-old Jonathan Edgar Navarro remains active. Navarro, a known gang member from Toppenish, is accused of shooting and killing an innocent 23-year-old bystander outside of Yakima Valley Mall on August 22, 2021.

For more details about the tragic incident and the young victim, you can click here or click the related link above for our previous coverage.

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up will be issued as further details arise.

