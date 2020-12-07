Union Gap police, Yakima SWAT apprehend Quality Inn suspect

The Yakima Regional SWAT team took the suspect in early on Monday morning.

Dylan Carter by Dylan Carter

Adrian S Samalia, who had an outstanding felony warrant that originated from the Quality Inn shooting and assault on 11/17/2020, was taken into custody on 12/7/1010.

UNION GAP, Wash. — Today, Union Gap police located and apprehended the suspect in the recent Quality Inn shooting. 31-year-old Adrian S. Samalia, who faces first-degree assault and unlawful firearm possession charges, was located in a residence at the 6900 block of Easy St.

Samalia refused to comply with officers when approached and barricaded himself inside. It was then that the Yakima Regional SWAT team was deployed and promptly took Samalia into custody around 8:00 a.m. PST, according to the Union Gap Police Department.

The SWAT team was comprised of officers from the Yakima Police Department, Grandview Police Department, Union Gap Police Department and the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office.

On Nov. 17, 2020., officers were dispatched to the Quality Inn at 12 East Valley Mall Boulevard. Upon arrival, officers found a 52-year-old man with gunshot wounds in his upper body and hip. He was promptly taken to a nearby hospital, where emergency surgery was performed.

At the time, police believed the incident to be drug-related, but no details in that regard have been released since.

