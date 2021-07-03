Union Gap teen injured after crashing on I-82 exit ramp near Zillah

Dylan Carter by Dylan Carter

ZILLAH, Wash. — A teenager from Union Gap was hospitalized on Friday evening after driving too fast while exiting the highway and crashing into a stopped car occupied by a mother and her 5-year-old child.

According to a release by the Washington State Patrol (WSP), the accident occurred around 6:04 p.m. on Friday, July 2, 2021. The driver, a 17-year-old male, was headed eastbound on I-82 at Exit 52 at the Zillah City Limits.

Meanwhile, the mother and child were stopped at the top of the off-ramp due to traffic. An investigation by the WSP determined that the Union Gap driver was driving at an unsafe speed and was unable to control his vehicle in time to stop his car.

He crashed into the Wapato woman’s vehicle and totaled his car in the process. The mother and child were not injured, but their vehicle sustained reportable damage. The driver sustained injuries that sent him to Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital to be medically evaluated and treated.

There was a passenger in his vehicle at the time of the crash—another 17-year-old male. He was luckily uninjured in the accident. The Union Gap driver was charged with driving at an unsafe speed for those conditions. No further information regarding his condition has been revealed at this time.

Drugs and alcohol were not a factor in this crash, per Washington State Patrol troopers.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.