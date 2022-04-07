Union Gap’s Valley Mall offers Easter bunny pics with a twist

by Emily Goodell

Credit: Emily Goodell, KAPP-KVEW

UNION GAP, Wash. — The Valley Mall in Union Gap will begin offering its annual Easter bunny photo opportunity Saturday, but this year’s setup is getting “curiouser and curiouser.”

Instead of a traditional bunny, kids will get their picture taken with the White Rabbit while sitting on a miniature replica of the Queen of Hearts’ throne in a handcrafted Alice in Wonderland display in the Center Court near Kohls.

Valley Mall marketing manager Jacob Butler said the magical set was a “labor of love” for themself and the mall’s concierge supervisor, who are both fans of the classic tale and its modern interpretations.

“We really wanted to create that new experience for parents, especially as our parents are getting younger or they’re kind of into that more exciting environment and not so traditional in ways,” Butler said.

Butler said the photos will still have a fun Easter feel to them, but with an exciting twist. They said the White Rabbit costume was custom made just for the event.

Bunny Photos in Wonderland will run from April 9 to 16 and will be available from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday. Reservations are required to have priority and can be made here.

“A $15 deposit is required when you book your appointment,” the website reads. “Your deposit includes your visit with the Bunny and a $15 credit towards the purchase of photos or digital download.”

Celebrate a “very merry un-birthday” Saturday at Hatter’s Tea Party

The mall is also offering another experience from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday for anyone wanting to celebrate a “very merry un-birthday” — a Hatter’s Tea Party, complete with visits from the White Rabbit, Tweedle twins, Mad Hatter, Queen of Hearts and Alice.

“We’re going to have this great vibe, like we’re going into Wonderland,” Butler said. “Every attendee is going to have a red carpet experience and get to have that group photo with all of our characters.”

Auntie Anne’s and Cinnabon are providing treats and the newly opened Caffeine Connection will be providing tea for the party, which will be held on the mall’s second level.

“We’re also going to have a local bakery called Pies the Limit that is providing these amazing mini cakes for every attendee,” Butler said. “Every attendee is also going to get a little goodie box that has some fun Easter treats in it.”

Butler said the event is limited to 100 attendees, so anyone wanting to attend should get their ticket sooner rather than later.

“We’re really trying to make sure as we come out of COVID and the pandemic, that we’re still sensitive to occupancy and having social distancing, but still create these fun magical events,” Butler said.

Tickets are $10 and can be purchased online here.

“We’re so looking forward having all the families there and just seeing the smiles on kids’ faces when they come in and see these amazing characters,” Butler said.

