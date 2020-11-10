Union Gospel Mission prepares for overnight, freezing temperatures

PASCO, Wash. — As nights in the Tri-Cities become consistently freezing, Union Gospel Mission has prepared their shelters.

“We are the only warming station here in the Tri-Cities, so at the men’s shelter they can come in and get warm until any time. At the women’s shelter, they can get warm anywhere until about 10 o’ clock in the evening,” Chariss Warner said.

Warner, the Director of Ministries said they also offer a hot shower and meal.

“That’s a big deal when you’re cold,” Warner said.

Although you may think clients breathe a sigh of relief when they escape the cold for a few hours, Warner said it takes a lot of bravery to go to a shelter.

“They can start breathing and start relaxing a little bit so we can start work on case management and work on that restoration piece of their life,” she said.

Luckily, cold nights can present opportunity for Union Gospel Mission. Warner said it’s a great time for them to reach potential clients.

“Often that will help us break, literally, the ice and actually get somebody to start trusting us and come in and start sleeping here,” she explained.

As the pandemic has caused unemployment and hardship in the Tri-Cities, Warner said she and her team have seen an increased need for help.

“The need is expanding, so we’re preparing for that as well. We’re gonna be doing an expansion at the women and children’s shelter in this next year so we can add beds,” she said.

Union Gospel Mission is also looking for more volunteers as the holidays near.

On Tuesday, November 24th, they are holding a hygiene giveaway for people in need.

“We had a little boy who was telling us how his family shared a tooth brush. We’ve had moms who say they use dish soap for their laundry that they wash in their bathtub. You can’t buy those with food stamps and often times those are a luxury to people in our community, especially right now when people are unemployed, people are struggling,” Warner explained.

If you’d like to help, all you have to do is drop off needed items at their men’s shelter in Pasco. More information can be found here.

