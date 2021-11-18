United Way’s Festival of Trees on display this week

by Margo Cady

"Polar Express" by HAPO Community Credit Union.

RICHLAND, Wash. — United Way’s Festival of Trees is currently on display at the Lodge at Columbia Point until Friday.

Each of the trees are decorated in a specific theme by donation sponsors. The trees will be sold off at their Gala and Tree Auction on November 20th to support local efforts to end hunger and homelessness.

“We’re raising money to address hunger and homelessness right here in our community,” says MaryAnne Wuennecke, Marketing and Communication Manager for United Way of Benton and Franklin Counties. “We’re so appreciative of everyone who supports this and comes out.

“We know that hunger and homelessness was an issue in our community even before the COVID-19 pandemic. And unfortunately, the pandemic just made things worse, there’s more people in need.”

This is the fourth annual Gala event for United Way. Along with eleven Christmas trees, different experiences will also be auctioned, including a trip to Arizona that comes with tickets to a spring training baseball game.

The trees are at the Lodge, located at 530 Columbia Point Drive in Richland. The public is free to view the trees until Friday, November 19th.

The trees are:

Rustic Elegance by Active4Life and PCP Consulting

Whimsical Nutcracker by Century 21 Tri-Cities

Gingerbread by Christensen, Inc.

A Seahawks Holiday Columbia Basin College

Monopoly: Community Bankers Edition by Community First Bank/HFG Trust

Polar Express by HAPO Community Credit Union

A Tail Wagging Christmas by The Lodge

Sweet Tooth by Mathews Dental

Bold Elegance by NAI Real Estate

A Griswold Family Christmas by Numerica Credit Union

Grinch of a Year by Umpqua Bank

Tickets for the auction have sold out, but you can still participate in United Way’s online auction, which runs until Saturday, November 20th at 7 p.m. To see the silent auction or to donate to United Way of Benton and Franklin Counties, click here.

