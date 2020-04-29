University of Oregon plans for in-person classes this fall

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Officials say University of Oregon students may have in-person classes this fall.

The Register-Guard reports university President Michael Schill announced Monday that leaders are making plans to bring students back to campus after spring and summer terms are conducted online to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Schill said they fully intend to be open for in-person, on-campus instruction this fall.

He noted there remain many variables to COVID-19 outside of university control, but leaders are making adjustments with the guidance of public health officials.

The plans also will comply with Gov. Kate Brown’s framework for reopening many establishments throughout Oregon.

