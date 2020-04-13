University of Washington drops SAT, ACT requirements for incoming freshman

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

SEATTLE, Wash. — The University of Washington has announced its decision to drop SAT and ACT requirements for 2021 freshman applicants in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The announcement comes after the College Board canceled several administrations of the exams amid stay-home orders.

According to UW’s website, lack of SAT or ACT scores will not put incoming students at a disadvantage.

The university said it will also accept the Duolingo English Test for incoming international students when submitting English proficiency exam scores.

UW classes are being held remotely through the end of Spring quarter.

RELATED: All closures and cancellations amid COVID-19 outbreak

Comments

comments