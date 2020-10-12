University of Washington outbreak continues to grow

SEATTLE, WA - MARCH 06: Students at the University of Washington are on campus for the last day of in-person classes on March 6, 2020 in Seattle, Washington. The University will close starting Monday, March 9, as a precautionary reaction to the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, outbreak for the remainder of the winter quarter. (Photo by Karen Ducey/Getty Images)

SEATTLE (AP) – A COVID-19 outbreak involving students at the University of Washington’s fraternities and sororities continues to grow with 238 positive cases as of Monday morning.

University spokesperson Victor Balta said the cases were spread among 16 sororities and fraternities in the 45-chapter system, which is north of the university campus in Seattle.

The numbers are up from 179 cases as of Tuesday last week, and 227 cases on Friday. Students who have tested positive or have COVID-like symptoms are being told to isolate themselves, according to the university.

At a press conference last week, Gov. Jay Inslee expressed frustration about the behavior on Greek Row “that is exposing all of us to great risk.”

