University of Washington outbreak continues to grow
SEATTLE (AP) – A COVID-19 outbreak involving students at the University of Washington’s fraternities and sororities continues to grow with 238 positive cases as of Monday morning.
University spokesperson Victor Balta said the cases were spread among 16 sororities and fraternities in the 45-chapter system, which is north of the university campus in Seattle.
The numbers are up from 179 cases as of Tuesday last week, and 227 cases on Friday. Students who have tested positive or have COVID-like symptoms are being told to isolate themselves, according to the university.
At a press conference last week, Gov. Jay Inslee expressed frustration about the behavior on Greek Row “that is exposing all of us to great risk.”
COPYRIGHT 2019 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.