Up to 100 gallons of diesel spills in Yakima crash, shutting down section of road

David Mann by David Mann

Credit: YPD

YAKIMA, Wash. — A semi-truck spilled up to 100 gallons of diesel onto the road after colliding with a pickup at South Third Avenue and West Viola Avenue Monday morning.

Shortly after 10 a.m., the Yakima Police Department said South Third Avenue was closed between West Nob Hill Boulevard and West Mead Avenue. Traffic must use alternate routes.

Police estimate that about 65 to 100 gallons of diesel onto the road.

HAZMAT and the Department of Ecology are responding.

There were no serious injuries to anyone involved in the crash.