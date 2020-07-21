Up to 103 in spots Tuesday! -Kristin

Happy Tuesday!

More triple digit heat is on the way today! Most areas will range from 100 to 103 degrees. If we hit 103, it will officially be the hottest day of the year.

Winds will pick up a bit on Wednesday with gusts at times 15 to 25 MPH. A dry cold front will move through Wednesday into Thursday. No rain chances locally with sunshine sticking around. The front will bring a little relief from the heat. Afternoon highs will be back in the low 90’s Thursday and Friday. Looking ahead to the weekend with more sunshine. Temperatures will be below average Saturday in the upper 80’s. Back into the low 90’s Sunday. Next week, we could see more triple digit heat returning.