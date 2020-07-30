Up to 110 degrees Thursday with a storm chance -Kristin

Happy Thursday,

It could be the hottest day of the year so far with near record breaking temperatures today. Afternoon highs could range from 105 to 110 degrees. Most of the day will be sunny, but a few storm chances will move in after 4PM today from the south. The best chance for thunderstorms this evening will be from the Tri-Cities and east into the foothills. Turning drier overnight into Friday with sunshine returning.

The Excessive Heat Warning continues through 8PM Friday. Back into the triple digits on Friday with highs ranging between 101 and 107 degrees. A little relief moving in this weekend with highs in the mid to upper 90’s. Next week, temperatures thankfully cool off more! Look for highs in the upper 80’s and low 90’s Monday and Tuesday.