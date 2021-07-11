Burbank Fire outside Yakima now 12,000 acres, 10% contained

8:30 PM UPDATE:

The Burbank Fire has grown to 12,000 acres, according to an update posted Sunday night to InciWeb, an online interagency incident information management system.

The fire northeast of Yakima is 10 percent contained.

More than 110 fire personnel are working to contain and extinguish the fire; they hope to do that by the end of the night on Wednesday:

From InciWeb:

We will establish control lines and set up structure protection groups around structures. Keeping the interstate open and keeping the fire on the Training Center are essential to the success of the operation.

Three more projections here from fire officials over the next few days:

The fire will bump up against I-82

The fire is moving south toward Selah

The fire is likely to move onto the Hanford Reach

7 PM UPDATE:

From Yakima Valley Emergency Management:

New areas have been placed under level 2 (Get Set) evacuation orders as the fire has begun moving towards homes in the area of East Pomona Road east of Tipp Road and homes north of Selah Creek east of SR821. For Fire information visit the SE Washington Incident Management Team #3 Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/sewaimt

PREVIOUS STORY:

YAKIMA, Wash — According to Yakima Valley Emergency Management, all evacuations related to the Burbank Fire have been reduced to Level 1.

Residents can return to their homes but are asked to be ready to evacuate again if circumstances change. Officials have deemed the fire less of a threat to nearby properties.

More information on the fire status is still to come as the incident management team arrives on site.

Last night, Level 2 and Level 3 Evacuations were issued for the area north of Roza Hill Drive, East of North 57th Street, South of the Yakima Training Center, and along Chapman Road.

According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, I-82 westbound near Selah has reopened, as the fire has burned away from the highway.

More Washington fire coverage from KAPP-KVEW: