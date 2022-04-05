UPDATE: Amber Alert cancelled for abducted 3-year-old Faith Collins from Bothell

by Amanda Mason

UPDATE: (7 a.m. 5/5/22) Faith Collins has been found safe in the vehicle in Snohomish County, according to the Bothell Police Department’s (BPD) Facebook.

Police said she will soon be reunited with her mother and the case is still under investigation. “No suspect information at this time. No suspect(s) in custody. Thank you to everyone!” said BPD.

BOTHELL, Wash. — An Amber Alert has been issued for 3-year-old Faith Collins, who was abducted from outside her home in Bothell, WA, on the morning of April 5th, 2022, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Authorities said her mother heard a “screeching sound from the tires” as she was taking her first child inside the home and realized the car was gone with Faith still inside.

Faith was last seen wearing a black dress and beige pants with black stars.

Authorities are also looking for a 2001 gold Honda Accord with front-end damage and Washington license plate BWW8403.

Faith Collins

Missing Since: April 5th, 2022 Missing From: Bothell, WA Three years old White Female Blonde Hair Blue Eyes Weighs 38 lbs.



If you see her police ask that you immediately call 911.

