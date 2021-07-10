UPDATE: Andrus fire 80 percent contained; evacuations lifted

Margo Cady by Margo Cady

CHENEY, Wash. — The Andrus fire is now 80 percent contained and all evacuations orders and road closures are lifted, according to a press release from the Washington State Patrol (WSP) on Saturday.

Crews monitored hotspots overnight, and continue to make sure a minimum of 500 feet is maintained between the fire line and structures. WSP said there are over 229 personnel currently assigned to the fire, and no injuries have been reported nor any structures lost.

The fire burned a total of 232 acres; officials expect that number to stay the same as the fire continues to be extinguished. WSP expects to transfer the incident to local authorities on Sunday, July 11th.

This incident is ongoing, and will continue to be updated as information becomes available.

PREVIOUS updates on this story:

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.