Update: Elbow Creek fire 20% contained; evacuation levels reduced.

by David Snyder

WALLOWA, Ore. — As of 6:00 p.m. Friday, the Oregon Department of Forestry Incident Management Team 3 (ODF IMT 3) estimates that the Elbow Creek fire has burned around 20,810 acres and remains only 20% contained.

Oregon State Fire Marshall (OSFM) task forces and overhead support are demobilizing with the fire burning away from structures. However, around 900 personnel remain assigned to the fire.

At 12:00 p.m., the Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office reduced evacuation levels in nearby residential areas.

Level 2 (Be Set) evacuations are in place for the Eden Bench and Promise communities. Level 1 evacuations are in place for the Troy community. And the Level 1 evacuation notice previously in place in the Flora community has been lifted.

According to ODF IMT 3 officials, the majority of their firefighting efforts continue to be in the northwest section of the Elbow and Bear Creek area.

IMPORTANT WILDFIRE RESOURCES FROM THE KAPP-KVEW NEWS STAFF:

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.