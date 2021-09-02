UPDATE: One lane open in roundabout near Columbia Center Mall in Kennewick

KPD urges the community to avoid the area of Gage Blvd and Center Pkwy as authorities assess the situation.

UPDATE (8:00 a.m.) — One lane is open at a roundabout behind the Columbia Center Mall after flooding caused traffic delays Wednesday evening.

The Kennewick Police Department says crews will continue to monitor and work in the area.

On Thursday morning, crews had equipment set up throughout the roundabout.

Construction equipment is still at the roundabout on Gage Blvd. in Kennewick but there is one lane open to traffic. However, the entrance to the Columbia Center Mall near Macy’s remains closed. #GMNW @KAPPKVEW pic.twitter.com/KSIApoXWMX — Neil Fischer (@NeilFischerTV) September 2, 2021

Three out of the four entrances and exits are open for traffic. The only entrance and exit not open are lanes directly into and out of Columbia Center Mall.

There is not an estimated time when the roundabout will fully reopen.

————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————

UPDATE at 5:20 p.m.: KAPP-KVEW photojournalist Margo Cady is on the scene in Kennewick, where crews are breaking into the affected roadway to access the source of the floods. They have brought heavy machinery to the roundabout in order to access water lines in the area. As of this update, there are no cars stuck in the area with local personnel on the scene to assist with clean-up efforts.

























































KENNEWICK, Wash. — Reports indicate that water is breaking through the ground and trapping cars at a roundabout behind Columbia Center Mall at Gage Blvd and Center Parkway in Kennewick.

According to Lt. Jason Kiel of the Kennewick Police Department, reports came in around 3:45 p.m. on September 1. Callers told KPD dispatch that water was breaking through the concrete road and flooding the ground surrounding the roundabout.

Kennewick Police confirm that the City of Kennewick, Benton PUD, and Kennewick Fire Department have been alerted and are responding to the situation. As a result, water has been shut down for the surrounding area.

RELATED: Traffic diverted in Ellensburg after water main break

Authorities say that there haven’t been any injuries or car accidents as a result of this incident, though police advise that commuters avoid the area. Depending on the severity of the damage and how long it takes to contain it, the roundabout at Gage Blvd and Center Pkwy may be closed through the evening and into the rest of the week.

Lt. Kiel has reason to believe this is a water main break that’s causing water to rise through the concrete, forming a sinkhole.

This is a developing news story. An update and/or follow-up will be issued as further details are revealed.

RECENT HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP-KVEW NEWS STAFF:

RELATED: Kennewick Schools re-open September 1 — Here’s what parents need to know

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.