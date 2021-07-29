UPDATE: Power restored to Pasco residents

by Neil Fischer

UPDATE (8:10 a.m.) — Franklin PUD reported that power has been restored to all customers.

The update came just after 8:00 a.m. on Thursday.

Approximately 500 customers were without power for nearly seven hours.

OUTAGE UPDATE: Power has been restored to all customers. Crews had to replace a broken cross arm which caused the outage. If you are still without power, please call our 24/7 outage reporting line at 509-542-5300. — Franklin PUD (@franklinpud) July 29, 2021

————————————————————————————————————————————-

FRANKLIN CO., Wash. — Franklin PUD reported early Thursday morning that around 500 customers are without power.

The power outage was reported at 1:37 a.m. Thursday.

Customers in the area south of Argent Rd. between Road 44 and Road 60 in Pasco have been affected.

Franklin PUD says they have crews on scene working to restore power.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.