PASCO, Wash. — A free neighborhood library complete with books, magazines, snacks, and homemade face masks is now a “library cabinet.”

KAPP-KVEW first told you about Juanita de Luna’s driveway set-up back in March. Neighbors lovingly dubbed her the “Little Library Lady.”

But then in August, her homeowner’s association (HOA) sent her a letter asking her to take it down, calling it “unsightly.”

That triggered a response from the local community who began reaching out to the HOA for more explanation as many called it a welcome sight, especially during a hard year.

The HOA then agreed to allow a cabinet in the driveway, prompting neighbors to raise hundreds of dollars for de Luna.

Now, it’s finally up, and “everyone is enjoying” the new setup, according to de Luna.

The cabinet is complete with hand-painted drawings of classic children’s literature characters like the Very Hungry Caterpillar, Cat in the Hat, Mickey Mouse, and Strega Nona.

de Luna calls her creation the “Be Kind Library” and she encourages readers of all ages to “share with others.”

You can find the cabinet on Palmyra Drive in Pasco.

