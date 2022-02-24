UPDATE: US 395 across the Blue Bridge fully open after crash Thursday morning
UPDATE 7:45 a.m. — All lanes of US 395 across the Blue Bridge are open after first responders worked at the scene of a crash.
Trooper Chris Thorson with the Washington State Patrol provided advice to commuters who are traveling on Thursday.
TRI-CITIES, Wash. — A crash in the southbound lanes of US 395 on the Blue Bridge has one lane blocked as first responders work to clear the scene.
A WSDOT camera shows first responders at the scene with their lights activated.
A truck appears to be turned in the opposite direction of traffic on US 395.
The Tri-Cities region has been dealing with snow early Thursday morning creating slick road conditions.
Expect delays early Thursday morning if you’re traveling from Pasco into Kennewick.
This is a developing story.
