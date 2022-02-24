UPDATE: US 395 across the Blue Bridge fully open after crash Thursday morning

by Neil Fischer

UPDATE 7:45 a.m. — All lanes of US 395 across the Blue Bridge are open after first responders worked at the scene of a crash.

Trooper Chris Thorson with the Washington State Patrol provided advice to commuters who are traveling on Thursday.

#thursdaymorning Another round of snow for eastern Washington…Here are a couple tips: ✅ Clear all your windows

✅ Reduce your speed

✅ Increase your following distance

✅ Activate all the lights on your car

✅ Drive in the right lanes if you are moving slow pic.twitter.com/OyecE0hrMA — Trooper C. Thorson (@wspd3pio) February 24, 2022

————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————–

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — A crash in the southbound lanes of US 395 on the Blue Bridge has one lane blocked as first responders work to clear the scene.

A WSDOT camera shows first responders at the scene with their lights activated.

First responders have their lights activated on the Blue Bridge. This is the southbound lanes for travelers heading from Pasco to Kennewick. #GMNW @KAPPKVEW pic.twitter.com/wBXLcehGfR — Neil Fischer (@NeilFischerTV) February 24, 2022

A truck appears to be turned in the opposite direction of traffic on US 395.

The Tri-Cities region has been dealing with snow early Thursday morning creating slick road conditions.

WATCH FOR ICE! An overnight snow event will bring up to another half inch of snow through the morning commute. It looks like there are major delays right now on interstates and bridges connecting Kennewick and Pasco. Please use caution! Drive for winter conditions. #wawx #orwx pic.twitter.com/4AorvERFTY — Briana Bermensolo (@BriBermensolo) February 24, 2022

Expect delays early Thursday morning if you’re traveling from Pasco into Kennewick.

This is a developing story.

RECENT HEADLINES FROM KAPP-KVEW STAFF:

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.