UPDATE: Washington State Patrol investigates fatal collision in Yakima County

UPDATE (8:40 a.m.) — The Washington State Patrol says the collision Thursday in Yakima County between two semi-trucks is now being investigated as a fatality collision.

Trooper Thorson tweeted at 8:39 a.m., and said the road will be blocked for approximately 2-3 hours.

Update on previous post: The two semi collision on SR 97 near Toppenish has now turned into a fatality investigation. The ETA to open the roadway will be another 2-3 hours. @WSDOT_East — Trooper C. Thorson (@wspd3pio) December 2, 2021

It’s unclear at this time how many people died in the collision.

This is a breaking news story and information will be provided as it comes to KAPP-KVEW.

TOPPINISH, Wash. — Trooper C. Thorson with WSP posted on Twitter an alert for drivers traveling on SR 97 near LaRue Road, one mile south of Toppenish. Currently, the highway is blocked, and a detour is established after two semis collided, causing serious injury.

Trooper Thorson said on Twitter there is no estimated time set for when the road will open.

Traffic alert in Yakima County: WSP is on scene of a two semi, serious injury collision on SR 97 and LaRue Road. This is one mile south of Toppenish. The hwy. is blocked and a detour has been set up. No ETA to open the road. @WSDOT_East pic.twitter.com/Ao7YbklGy6 — Trooper C. Thorson (@wspd3pio) December 2, 2021

