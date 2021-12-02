UPDATE: Washington State Patrol investigates fatal collision in Yakima County
UPDATE (8:40 a.m.) — The Washington State Patrol says the collision Thursday in Yakima County between two semi-trucks is now being investigated as a fatality collision.
Trooper Thorson tweeted at 8:39 a.m., and said the road will be blocked for approximately 2-3 hours.
It’s unclear at this time how many people died in the collision.
TOPPINISH, Wash. — Trooper C. Thorson with WSP posted on Twitter an alert for drivers traveling on SR 97 near LaRue Road, one mile south of Toppenish. Currently, the highway is blocked, and a detour is established after two semis collided, causing serious injury.
Trooper Thorson said on Twitter there is no estimated time set for when the road will open.
Traffic alert in Yakima County: WSP is on scene of a two semi, serious injury collision on SR 97 and LaRue Road. This is one mile south of Toppenish. The hwy. is blocked and a detour has been set up. No ETA to open the road. @WSDOT_East pic.twitter.com/Ao7YbklGy6
— Trooper C. Thorson (@wspd3pio) December 2, 2021
