Updated WA vaccine plan puts high-risk healthcare workers first

Shelby Schumacher by Shelby Schumacher

Jake May Kellie Johnson, a respiratory therapist, receives the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, one of the first five staff at the hospital, on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020 at McLaren Flint Hospital in Flint.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Wondering where on the priority list you land for getting the coronavirus vaccine? Here’s the newly updated plan from the Washington State Department of Health.

Right now, the first phase of vaccinations consists of two tiers– the first focuses on high-risk health care workers and first responders. This tier also includes nursing home residents.

The second tier of vaccinations will cover all other workers in health care settings. These individuals include school nurses, behavioral health provider, and other health care providers.

While some communities are still working through the first tier of the vaccination process, the health department says others will be able to move to the second tier more quickly.

The state is still working on finalizing the plans for Phase 1B/1C and expects to release the plan shortly after the new year.

COPYRIGHT 2019 BY KAPP-KVEW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.