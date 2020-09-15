US 12 closed in both directions near White Pass due to wildfire

Monica Petruzzelli by Monica Petruzzelli

YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. – US 12 is closed in both directions in Yakima County due to a wildfire burning near White Pass Summit.

The fire is at least 60 acres as of Tuesday morning, according to the Central Washington Interagency Communications Center. It is being called the “Cold Creek Fire.”

US 12 is closed to both East and Westbound travel. The fire broke out about 5 miles east of the ski area last night…. Posted by White Pass Ski Area on Tuesday, September 15, 2020

According to the Washingon State Department of Transportation, the eastbound closure has been moved to milepost 138, near the junction of SR 123 and US 12.

The westbound closure starts at milepost 183 near Oak Creek.

FYI if you are planning on traveling over White Pass on SR 12 today in order to get to the west side. https://t.co/0g5lcuSY8Y — Trooper C. Thorson (@wspd3pio) September 15, 2020

At this point, there is no estimated time of reopening.

The Central Washington Interagency Communications Center indicated the fire is being fueled by timber and brush.

U.S. Highway 12 travels over White Pass, connecting Yakima County on the east with Lewis County.