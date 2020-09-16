US 12 still closed as wildfire at White Pass grows to 100 acres

David Mann by David Mann

Yakima County Sheriff's Office

WHITE PASS, Wash. — Officials say the Cold Creek Fire burning along Highway 12 has grown to an estimated 100 acres Wednesday morning about six miles east of the White Pass summit.

As of Wednesday morning, the highway is closed in both directions between milepost 183, about eight miles west of Naches, and SR 123, about 12 miles west of the summit. There is no estimated time of reopening, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

On Tuesday, Yakima Valley Emergency Management announced level 2 evacuations for the Rimrock Lake and Clear Lake areas, adding that the fire is burning on both sides of Highway 12.

The fire is burning in steep, forested terrain, and approximately 85 firefighters are on scene.

Firefighters hope to have the blaze contained by next weekend.