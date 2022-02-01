US-730 re-opens in Walla Walla county after closure from rock slides

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — US-730, a popular trucking route that links Walla Walla County’s Wallula Junction with the Oregon state border, has re-opened after falling rocks and unstable terrain forced transportation officials to shut down the roadway nearly two weeks ago.

The real-time travel map on the Washington State Department of Transportation’s (WSDOT) website shows that US-730 is open for travel. All travel alerts that were formerly posted to WSDOT’s alert system have been cleared.

US-730 mostly runs through northern Oregon but connects with southern Washington through rural sections of Walla Walla County.

At the time of the closure, WSDOT officials did not post an expected time or re-opening. However, transportation officials have deemed the roadway safe for re-entry following dangerous rockslides that threatened travelers in trucks and other commercial vehicles commuting through it.

Located approximately 13 miles south of Pasco at the junction with US-12, the roadway extends all the way to Morrow County, Oregon.

This is a developing news story. An update and/or follow-up may be issued if further details are publically revealed.

