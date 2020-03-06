US economy added 273,000 jobs in February
(CNN)-The US economy added 273,000 jobs in February, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics said Friday.
This was far more than economists had predicted. Leading the gains were new jobs in health care and social assistance, food services and government, where 7,000 people were hired for the April Census.
America’s recovering manufacturing sector showed more signs of life, posting 15,000 new jobs. This is noteworthy given the continued issues with the production of the 737 Max jet from Boeing (BA) — America’s largest manufacturer — which is hurting the plane maker’s suppliers.
The unemployment rate fell back to the historic low of 3.5%.