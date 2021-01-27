US Navy opens recruitment station in Yakima

Emily Goodell by Emily Goodell

YAKIMA, Wash. — The U.S. Navy has opened a new recruitment station in Yakima to search for potential officer candidates among students in the county’s higher education programs.

“We are after top talent and Yakima has that in abundance: a number of great schools, a number of great programs [and] a very diverse community — which is something very important to us in the Navy, to make sure that we represent the public,” said Commander Dan Washington, who leads Navy Talent Acquisition Group Pacific Northwest.

The station — located at 6411 W. Nob Hill Blvd., Suite 104. — marks the Navy’s full-time return to the area after its previous station closed six years ago.

Navy officials said the Central Washington location is an ideal place to identify officer candidates due to its expanding higher education centers, where recruiters can look for those who excel in nuclear engineering, cryptology, IT, health care and other high-demand career fields.

“Recruiters at the new station also will place a heavy emphasis on engaging with the area’s Hispanic community, sharing the wide range of opportunities and benefits the Navy offers,” Commander of Navy Recruiting Rear Admiral Dennis Velez said in a news release.

More information about the new Navy recruiting station in Yakima can be found here.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.