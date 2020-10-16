USDA extends free meal program through the end of the school year

Carissa Lehmkuhl by Carissa Lehmkuhl

Stock photo

Washington, D.C.– The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is extending flexibilities to allow free meals to continue to be available to all children throughout the entire 2020-2021 school year.

USDA previously extended child nutrition waivers through December 2020 due to the ongoing pandemic. The new changes will allow schools and other local program operators to continue to offer free meals to students through June 30, 2021.

Good news! The U.S. Department of Agriculture has extended its funding to support our FREE weekly meal packets provided… Posted by Richland School District on Thursday, October 15, 2020

“As our nation recovers and reopens, we want to ensure that children continue to receive the nutritious breakfasts and lunches they count on during the school year wherever they are, and however they are learning,” said U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue. “We are grateful for the heroic efforts by our school food service professionals who are consistently serving healthy meals to kids during these trying times, and we know they need maximum flexibility right now. I appreciate President Trump for his unwavering commitment to ensuring kids receive the food they need during this pandemic and for supporting USDA in continuing to provide these unprecedented flexibilities.”