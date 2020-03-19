USPS assures there is no evidence that COVID-19 can spread through mail

Monica Petruzzelli by Monica Petruzzelli

The United States Postal Service released a statement this week in an effort to assure residents that COVID-19 has not been found to spread through mail.

The CDC, the World Health Organization and the Surgeon General have indicated there is no evidence that the virus can spread through the mail, according to a release.

According to The World Health Organization, “the likelihood of an infected person contaminating commercial goods is low and the risk of catching the virus that causes COVID-19 from a package that has been moved, travelled, and exposed to different conditions and temperature is also low.” And according to the CDC, “in general, because of poor survivability of these coronaviruses on surfaces, there is likely very low risk of spread from products or packaging that are shipped over a period of days or weeks at ambient temperatures. Coronaviruses are generally thought to be spread most often by respiratory droplets. Currently there is no evidence to support transmission of COVID-19 associated with imported goods and there have not been any cases of COVID-19 in the United States associated with imported goods.”

“The Postal Service has so far experienced only minor operational impacts in the United States as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. We do continue to have a temporary suspension of the guarantee on Priority Mail Express International destined for China and Hong Kong,” USPS wrote in the statement. This is because of widespread airline cancellations.

The Postal Service is considered an essential service. It delivers medications and social security checks.

