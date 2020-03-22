USPS: COVID-19 not impacting mail services

SEATTLE, Wash. — The United States Postal Service said the COVID-19 pandemic is not impacting their mail services.

State and local governments are restricting commercial and personal activities, but it doesn’t include the post office.

“The restrictions being imposed generally exempt the provision of essential services from their scope,” the United States Postal Service said in a statement. “In addition, even if a State or local directive does not contain such an exemption, the performance of the Postal Service’s functions is governed by federal law, rather than State or local laws.”

They said they’re in close contact with officials and will continue to serve its customers while protecting their employees and the public.

“The American people are counting on the United States Postal Service to continue to connect our nation,” USPS said.

