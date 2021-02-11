Utilities company responds to Lower Snake River Dams proposal

KENNEWICK, Wash. – After an Idaho Congressman made a proposal to breach four dams on the Lower Snake River, a utilities company that relies on them, has taken a stance.

Mike Gonzalez with Franklin PUD said without the dams, thousands of their customer’s electricity would be jeopardized.

The proposal suggests removing the dams by 2030 but, in order to make sure Franklin PUD isn’t affected, there would be something to supplement them.

“When it’s gonna be 25 degrees over the next few days, we can lock in from Ice Harbor Dam and align right into the Tri-Cities when everybodies got that heater on. Until a new generation source is in place that is comparable in absolutely every single way to the Lower Snake River Dams, Franklin PUD will not be supportive of removing or breaching those dams,” Gonzalez said.

He added there are aspects of the proposal that may benefit the Tri-Cities, like energy research funding at PNNL however, it’s not enough to change the utilities company’s mind.

