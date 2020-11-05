UW-Cal football game canceled due to COVID-19 case

Shelby Schumacher by Shelby Schumacher

University of Washington

SEATTLE, Wash. — Well Husky fans, you’ll have to wait a little longer before seeing this year’s football team in action.

The season opening game is officially canceled between the Washington Huskies and the California Golden Bears due to COVID-19. The Pac-12 made the announcement Thursday after a Cal player tested positive.

“This decision was made under the Pac-12’s football game cancellation policy due to Cal not having the minimum number of scholarship players available for the game as a result of a positive football student-athlete COVID-19 case,” the Pac-12 said in a statement.

The cancellation is a disappointment not only for UW fans, but for the entire athletic department, according to UW Director of Athletics Jen Cohen.

“Our students, coaches and staff have put in incredible amount of hard work to get to this point and we are deeply disappointed they won’t have the opportunity to compete Saturday in Berkeley,” said Cohen.

“With that said, the policies and protocols developed by the Pac-12, local and state officials placed the health and safety of students, coaches and staff at the forefront.”

UW will hopefully face off against Oregon State on Nov. 14 for their first home game of the year.

