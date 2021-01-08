UW Doctor says we can’t let our guard down against COVID-19

SEATTLE, Wash. – Although it’s nearly been a year since pandemic shutdowns started, Dr. John Lynch with UW Medicine said we’re not much closer to normal.

“We’re headed still in the wrong direction, we still have far too many cases, far too many people ending up in the hospital and that means far too many people dying from COVID 19,” he said.

Lynch, an Associate Professor with UW and Board Member of the Infectious Disease Society of America, urged Americans to still take precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“Fully engage, fully masking, buy in the education, the understandings, staying home when we’re sick, getting tested and ultimately get vaccinated,” he said.

Even though Washington isn’t as bad off as other parts of the U.S., Dr. Lynch said we cannot let our guard down.

On Tuesday, Dr. Amy Person provided an update for the area. She said we are still waiting on some case numbers from the holidays.

“It’ll be another week to week and a half until we see the full effect from the Christmas holidays. We are generally seeing a plateauing of cases, again the holiday will probably mess with that, but we anticipate to see a continuing decrease which is good,” she explained.

When it comes to vaccines, Washington just rolled out a new, phased plan.

Dr. Lynch said if you’re eligible, get it.

“You know I think the vaccine is the ultimate tool as close to a new normal as possible, as fast as possible. Think about the community the life we would have then,” he said.

Dr. Lynch encourages people to always wear a clean or new mask, if it’s disposable and to mask up whenever you’re close to people who aren’t from your household.

