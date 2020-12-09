UW pausing all team-related football activities due to COVID-19

Carissa Lehmkuhl by Carissa Lehmkuhl

(Photo by Joe Faraoni / ESPN Images)

SEATTLE, Wash. — The University of Washington is pausing “all team-related football activities due to an increase in positive COVID-19 tests,” according to a statement by the assistant athletic director that was tweeted out by Q13 reporter Travis Mayfield.

The Huskies were scheduled to play Oregon this Saturday.

In the statement, Assistant Athletic Director Jeff Bechthold said more information – including an update on Saturday’s game – will be released when it becomes available. The team will not practice Wednesday and will undergo additional COVID-19 testing.