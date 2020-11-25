UW to play Utah on Saturday after Apple Cup cancellation

Carissa Lehmkuhl by Carissa Lehmkuhl

Apple Cup 2019 University of Washington

SEATTLE, Wash. — The University of Washington Huskies will take on the Utah Utes this weekend, after UW was forced to find a new opponent due to the cancellation of the Apple Cup.

The Pac-12 released a statement Tuesday night announcing the schedule change. The announcement follows the cancellation of Saturday’s Utah at Arizona State game and Washington at Washington State game.

The conference cancelled the Apple Cup due to not having the minimum number of scholarship players available as a result of positive student-athlete COVID-19 cases. WSU Director of Athletics Pat Chun released a statement saying they will work with UW and the Pac-12 to see if they can reschedule the annual rivalry game at a later date.

The Huskies will now play the Utes on Sat, Nov. 28. Kickoff is at 7:30 P.T.