Vaccination and natural immunity prevail as Tri-Cities coronavirus rates drop from pandemic peak

by Dylan Carter

Image credit: Neil Fischer, KAPP-KVEW

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Benton and Franklin Counties are steadily recovering from their worst coronavirus spike of the pandemic thanks to a combination of increasing vaccination rates and natural immunity across the Tri-Cities.

During a media briefing on Thursday morning, Dr. Amy Person—Health Officer for the Benton-Franklin Health District (BFHD)—revealed a dramatic decrease in regional COVID-19 case rates over the last two weeks. This drop is largely attributed to increased immunity across the bi-county area between rising vaccination rates and those who developed antibodies from beating COVID-19.

“From the most recent modeling report issued by Washington State Department of Health last week, the estimate is that approximately 63.5% of Washington state is immune to COVID-19,” Dr. Person said. “The majority of that is through vaccination. That represents approximately 43% of individuals compared to 20% of individuals who are estimated to be immune through infection.”

Since Dr. Person’s previous update on October 14, COVID-19 case rates in Benton County dropped 44% while Franklin County’s case rates dropped 47%. With fewer coronavirus cases in the Tri-Cities, the overwhelming demand at the area’s public COVID-19 testing sites has also dropped. The Health Officer says that fewer tests are being administered and that positive rates are declining concurrently.

Children and young adults continue to make up the majority of the region’s coronavirus cases, but the case rates amongst adults are finally falling back to a sustainable level. Dr. Person credits increased vaccination rates as a large reason for recent improvements.

Roughly a quarter of inoculated community members in Benton County initiated vaccinated within the last month, according to Dr. Person. Even more people in Franklin County—roughly 30% of the county’s vaccinated population—chose to get the vaccine in the last month.

“Clearly, there has been a significant incentive for people to be vaccinated—either related to high disease rates or requirements for work.”

Vaccination is still the recommended form of protection against COVID-19. Tri-Cities health officials referred to COVID-19 vaccines as the ‘safest form of immunity’ considering their effectiveness in preventing hospitalization and death caused by the virus. Additionally, some people who get sick do not develop natural immunity whereas everyone who gets vaccinated develops some level of protection.

Booster shots are recommended for certain at-risk populations including immunocompromised individuals and those who work in high-risk settings. Boosters are available for the Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. While it’s recommended that all recipients of the J&J vaccine get a booster, Moderna and Pfizer recipients are advised to get a booster if they’re considered “at-risk.”

If you are interested in finding a COVID-19 vaccination clinic near you, click here.

