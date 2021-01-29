“Left behind:” Local independent care facility struggles to receive the COVID-19 vaccine

Ellie Nakamoto-White by Ellie Nakamoto-White

KENNEWICK, Wash — Getting the vaccine can be a tough process but for the vulnerable in our community who can’t risk leaving their home, it’s even harder.

Residents at Solstice Senior Living at Kennewick, an independent care facility, have to depend on others to get vaccinated.

That’s why when the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention created their pharmacy partnership program, officials with the facility made sure to sign up right away.

“We actually made efforts proactively in October of 2020 to make sure we were on the pharmacy partnership long-term care (LTC) COVID-19 vaccination list,” said Cristy Ballard, the senior VP of sales and marketing for Solstice.

The program works with pharmacies like CVS and Walgreens to provide on-site vaccinations for LTC residents and staff.

But now, the facility said they received notice they will not receive any of the vaccines and they don’t know why.

“So far the vaccine distribution has not been what we were hoping for so we still haven’t been able to secure a date with anybody,” said Samantha Tyner, the executive director at Solstice Kennewick. “The seniors felt almost left behind and forgotten about.”

Tyner said they rely on programs like these for the residents who can’t leave.

“It’s disheartening that the vaccine is now available to the public if they are able to stand in line or wait in line for hours,” Tyner said. “But we can’t have people come to our community so our residents don’t have to leave the safety of their home.”

Tyner added that COVID-19 protocol also makes leaving the premises harder than normal.

“Once they leave our community property, they have to quarantine for 14 days when they come back. That’s extremely hard on our population,” Tyner said.

Washington is still in Tier 1 of Phase 1B meaning that people over the ages of 65 are eligible to receive the vaccine. So facility workers just want answers as to why they are suddenly not part of the program.

“It makes me feel sad, like I haven’t done enough,” Tyner said. “But all I can do is make calls. I can’t force anyone to bring us the vaccine.”

